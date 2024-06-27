Former NBA Player Who Played Zaccharie Risacher in France Questions Hawks' Choice
The Atlanta Hawks used the top pick in the 2024 NBA draft to select French forward Zaccharie Risacher.
Although Risacher grew to be the consensus top pick leading up to the draft, one former NBA player isn't quite convinced of his talent.
Frank Mason III, the former Kansas Jayhawks star who was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2017 draft, shared his take on X, formerly Twitter, after facing the 19-year-old in France last season.
"Played this young guy in France this past season," Mason wrote. "No way he's the number one pick in the NBA draft lol, but I guess!"
Both Mason and Risacher played in LNB Elite last season, the top professional men's basketball league in France. Mason suited up for SLUC Nancy Basket, which finished 16–18, and Risacher helped JL Bourg to a fourth-place finish with a 25–9 record.
In 32 games last season for JL Bourg, Risacher averaged 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game. He's an intriguing, young talent at 6'8", but apparently didn't do enough last season to warrant the No. 1 pick in the eyes of at least one peer overseas.