Fans React to Bizarre Pacers-Thunder Broadcast Glitch Featuring Spooky Graphic
The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder combined to put on a great show in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, with both sides exchanging haymakers in the early goings of a pivotal contest. It was a treat for fans— until a bizarre broadcasting glitch interrupted the viewing experience.
Just past the halfway point of the first quarter, Thunder guard Lu Dort lined up for a three-point shot that would tie the score at 24. As he was taking it, the ESPN/ABC broadcast went black for over five seconds. Then it returned. Then, for some reason, it cut to a local news station that had a spooky Friday The 13th graphic in the background.
It was very odd and maybe a bit of a jumpscare for viewers. Or those who are not fond of scary movies.
Fans reacted in all kinds of ways to the unexpected interruption.
Everything resumed as normal afterwards and the Pacers would finish the quarter one point ahead of OKC.
Happy Friday the 13th, everybody!