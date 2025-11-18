Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaves Bucks–Cavs Game With Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo left Monday night’s Bucks–Cavaliers matchup early with a left groin strain and will not return to the game.
During the second quarter, the Milwaukee star attempted a layup at the basket, but fell awkwardly after being blocked. He didn’t get up right away and appeared to be in pain. He ran with a limp to the other side of the court when Cleveland got possession.
Antetokounmpo purposefully fouled so play would stop and it would give him a chance to go to the bench. From there, he went straight to the locker room.
Before exiting the game, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. He’s leading the team in average points (32.6), rebounds (11.3) and assists (7.1).
The Bucks’ next game is on Thursday vs. the 76ers, which gives Antetokounmpo a few days to see if he’ll be ready to return to the court and not miss a full game.
Doc Rivers gives update on Antetokounmpo after the Bucks’ loss
After the Bucks lost 118-106 to the Cavs on Monday night, Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers shared that Antetokounmpo will undergo an MRI to reveal the severity of his left groin strain on Tuesday.
While Rivers didn’t have any particular updates to give, he said the injury “didn’t look great.” Well, that’s not promising.
“We won't know anything until tomorrow. Didn't look great, I can tell you that.”