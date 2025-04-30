Giannis Had a Painfully Simple Response When Asked About Feelings After Pacers Loss
The Milwaukee Bucks saw their postseason run cut short on Tuesday night, falling apart in the final minute of overtime as the Indiana Pacers stormed back to win Game 5 and with it, the first-round playoff series.
After the game, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke with media about the disappointing loss. Asked what feelings he was left with, Antetokounmpo was honest, but also spoke to his dedication to continued improvement.
“It doesn’t feel good man. It doesn’t feel good,” Antetokounmpo said. “Just gotta look myself in the mirror, and I have to be better. I have to be better.”
He continued:
“I try every single year, work in the offseason, come back. It definitely doesn’t feel good. As a team we work hard. We do the right things, we play the right way. Not being able to win games definitely hurts, but you’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing. Keep looking at yourself in the mirror and seeing how you can improve, how you can be better and come right back and compete. That’s what competitors do.”
No one doubts Antetokounmpo’s competitive fire. He put up an absolutely unreal 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists against the Pacers on Tuesday night, and filled whichever role the Bucks needed him most at an All-Star level.
But this year, it wasn’t enough. While Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee is not as clear as it has been in recent offseasons, it’s clear that his offseason dedication isn’t going anywhere.