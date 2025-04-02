Glen Taylor Concedes Timberwolves Ownership Battle With Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore
The cannons in the long battle for control of the Minnesota Timberwolves appear to have fallen silent.
Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor will not contest a February arbitration decision that awarded the franchise to prospective new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, according to a Wednesday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
Lore, 53, and Rodriguez, 49, signed an initial letter of intent to gradually buy Minnesota's NBA and WNBA squads all the way back in April of 2021. The prospective sale devolved into a messy legal fight in 2024, when Taylor insisted Lore and Rodriguez missed a payment.
The two sides sought arbitration, and Lore and Rodriguez won in that forum in February.
Taylor, a print and communications magnate by trade, has owned the Timberwolves since 1994 and the Minnesota Lynx since 1999. The former franchise has struggled on the court under his stewardship, while the Lynx won four WNBA titles from 2011 to '17.