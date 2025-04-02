SI

Glen Taylor Concedes Timberwolves Ownership Battle With Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore

Minnesota's future appears set.

Patrick Andres

Becky Mulvihill, Glen Taylor and Alex Rodriguez talk in 2023.
Becky Mulvihill, Glen Taylor and Alex Rodriguez talk in 2023. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The cannons in the long battle for control of the Minnesota Timberwolves appear to have fallen silent.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor will not contest a February arbitration decision that awarded the franchise to prospective new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, according to a Wednesday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Lore, 53, and Rodriguez, 49, signed an initial letter of intent to gradually buy Minnesota's NBA and WNBA squads all the way back in April of 2021. The prospective sale devolved into a messy legal fight in 2024, when Taylor insisted Lore and Rodriguez missed a payment.

The two sides sought arbitration, and Lore and Rodriguez won in that forum in February.

Taylor, a print and communications magnate by trade, has owned the Timberwolves since 1994 and the Minnesota Lynx since 1999. The former franchise has struggled on the court under his stewardship, while the Lynx won four WNBA titles from 2011 to '17.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA