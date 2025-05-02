Gregg Popovich's Win Record: How Many Wins Active Coaches Need to Pass Him
Gregg Popovich is stepping down from coaching after spending the last 29 years as the San Antonio Spurs' head coach, and will now transition to a role as the team's president. Popovich was sidelined from coaching for much of the 2024-25 season after suffering a mild stroke last November, which he did not return to the sidelines from.
The Hall of Fame coach goes down as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. Among the five-time NBA champion's many accomplishments is that he is the NBA's all-time leader in wins. Popovich amassed 1,422 regular season wins over his coaching career that spanned nearly three decades, almost 100 more wins than the next coach on the all-time wins list, Don Nelson.
Popovich's regular season wins record should hold for a number of years, and could prove to be one of the most unbreakable records in the NBA. There is no active head coach close to passing Popovich. Doc Rivers is the closest to Popovich and the only active head coach with more than 1,000 wins, but even he is over 200 wins from reaching Popovich's record.
Here's a look at the top-10 active head coaches that are closest to reaching Popovich's win total. The list is a testament to both the longevity and success of Popovich's incredible coaching career.
Coach
Team(s)
Seasons As A Head Coach
Total Wins
Wins Needed to Pass Popovich
Doc Rivers
Bucks, 76ers, Clippers, Celtics, Magic
26
1,162
261
Rick Carlisle
Pacers, Mavericks, Pistons
23
993
430
Erik Spoelstra
Heat
16
787
636
Tom Thibodeau
Knicks, Timberwolves, Bulls
13
578
845
Steve Kerr
Warriors
11
567
856
Mike Budenholzer
Suns, Bucks, Hawks
11
520
903
Michael Malone
Nuggets, Kings
12
510
913
Quin Snyder
Hawks, Jazz
11
458
965
Mike Brown
Kings, Cavaliers, Lakers
11
454
969
Billy Donovan
Bulls, Thunder
10
438
985