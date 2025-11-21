Fans Taken Aback by Grizzlies Announcers Hitting a Parlay During Kings Game
The Grizzlies beat the Kings 137–96 on Thursday night in one of the most lop-sided results of the young NBA season. Sacramento has now lost eight straight games and have found themselves in the midst of a tank job, whether they meant to or not.
While the Kings kept their streak going, the Memphis announcers celebrated breaking a cold streak as sideline reporter Rob Fischer hit a parlay. This was discussed near the end of the broadcast and left viewers feeling gross.
“Fish, you hit that parlay, right?” asked play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica.
“I did,” responded Fischer. “I did hit the parlay. First one this season, Pete. We all needed a game like this. Everybody needed it.”
The isolated clip was pulled and put online and devoid of context, it left most people bothered. The thing is, Fisher probably didn't actually have money on the game. Broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network, Fisher had given viewers a FanDuel Same Game Parlay during the pregame. You know, to encourage everyone else to gamble.
Unfortunately, this is how we must consume sports now. You must consider the "FanDuel Same Game Parlay" on the FanDuel Sports Network whereas once the only discussion of gambling was an announcer noting that some people might be interested in the outcome of a meaningless field goal in a game that had already been decided.
Despite the fact that we've been inundated with this type of content for quite a while now, it's still jarring to hear it outside the larger context of a broadcast. Combine that with the recent gambling scandals in this exact sport and you can understand why some people might wonder whether this is actually cool.
Would a profit boost token be enough to soothe your mind?