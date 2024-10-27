Grizzlies' Zach Edey Has Already Tied His Career NCAA Three-Point Total in the NBA
Back on Feb. 10, in the midst of No. 2 Purdue's blowout 79–59 win over Indiana, Boilermakers center Zach Edey did something extraordinary: he knocked down a three-pointer.
Edey had never done that despite amassing one of the most decorated careers in the history of college basketball; he won the AP Player of the Year award in 2023 and he would win it again in 2024. The three-pointer looked like a once-in-a-lifetime event—a rare concession by the throwback big man to the forces of modernity.
On Saturday night, however, Edey did it again.
It came during the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the Orlando Magic, as the rookie contributed five points to the Grizzlies' 69–43 halftime lead. Unguarded off an inbound pass from guard Ja Morant, Edey stood in the corner and calmly swished a trey.
Edey remains green (his 10 personal fouls entering Saturday lead the league), but he clearly has the versatility to merit Memphis drafting him ninth this past June.