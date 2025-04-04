Ja Morant Repeats Controversial Taunt After NBA Warning in Viral Moment
The Memphis Grizzlies started their three-game road trip on Thursday night in Miami against the Heat, with the home Heat on a six-game winning streak. Since the Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins last week, the team has yet to win a game under interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo and look to change that on Thursday night.
Looking back to Memphis' last game, they suffered a 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors, led by a 52-point performance by Steph Curry. However, one of the other major storylines was Ja Morant and Buddy Hield exchanging finger-gun gestures with one another. The two received warnings for their gestures, but that didn't stop Morant during the first half of Thursday's game.
After making a three in the first quarter against the Heat, Morant was seen making the finger-gun gestures yet again, which will most definitely earn a response from the NBA after the warning that was announced earlier Thursday.
While Morant is one of the league's top stars, this isn't the first time that he's found himself getting in trouble. In 2023, Morant was suspended for 25 games after showcasing a firearm on his Instagram livestream. Now with Memphis needing every win they can get down the stretch, a possible suspension could be on the way.
The Grizzlies and Heat entered halftime in a close game, and while the result of the game matters a lot for Memphis' playoff positioning, there's sure to be a statement from the league by Friday.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Breaks Silence Amid Latest Controversy
NBA Investigating Controversial Ja Morant, Buddy Hield Exchange
Former NBA Star's Steph Curry, Lakers Statement After Historic Game