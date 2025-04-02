All Grizzlies

Former NBA Star's Steph Curry, Lakers Statement After Historic Game

3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas tries to get Warriors star Steph Curry to join the Lakers after his historic performance

Logan Struck

Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors took down the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, 134-125, backed by a historic performance from 37-year-old superstar Steph Curry.

Curry dropped 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals on 16-31 shooting from the field, 12-20 from three-point range, and 8-8 from the free-throw line. Curry notched a few historic marks with his absurd performance on Tuesday night, prominently passing Michael Jordan for the most 50+ point games on 50% shooting from the field and 60% from three in NBA history.

The entire NBA world has to tune in when Curry gets hot like he did on Tuesday in Memphis, including a three-time NBA All-Star and former Grizzly. Gilbert Arenas was sitting at the McDonald's All-American Game, watching his son Alijah play in high school basketball's biggest event, and still had to tune into Curry's performance.

Via Gilbert Arenas: "Aye Steph Curry, I stopped watching my son at McDonald's to tune in 🤷🏾‍♂️ Good shyt (50/10/8) 🔥 🗣️Lakers in 4 😂"

Arenas congratulated Curry, but is also trying to pull some strings to get the Warriors superstar to join the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers.

"I'm here at McDonald's watching everybody here, but f**k all that. Steph, 52? 52, 8, and 10, oh my god, unreal," Arenas said. "Congratulations, man. Come over to the (Lakers) man so I can put you all-time GOAT. I'll put you in front of (Michael) Jordan for sure. Just put that Lakers jersey on, please."

Of course, it would take a catastrophic event for Curry to leave Golden State to join the Lakers at this stage of his career, but Arenas' idea is an interesting one.

Logan Struck
