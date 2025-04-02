NBA Investigating Controversial Ja Morant, Buddy Hield Exchange
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a crushing home loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, despite a 36-point outing from star point guard Ja Morant.
Warriors superstar Steph Curry had a historic performance with 52 points and 12 three-pointers, handing the Grizzlies their seventh loss in the last eight games. The Grizzlies have been collapsing, and things seemed to reach a new low on Tuesday.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Warriors' Buddy Hield had an odd exchange on Tuesday, where they appeared to point finger guns at each other during a timeout. They both received technicals for the gesture.
Many fans have stormed to social media to bash Morant for making a gun gesture on Tuesday, especially with his previous off-the-court issues with firearms, and it could be a costly move for him. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the NBA is investigating both Morant and Hield for this exchange.
"The NBA is looking into Memphis' Ja Morant using finger gun motions toward the Golden State Warriors bench last night, sources tell me and (Tim MacMahon)," Charania reports.
"The league's probe will also look into a gesture by Warriors guard Buddy Hield ahead of Morant, sources said. League officials will talk to involved parties as soon as Wednesday."
Last season, Morant received a 25-game suspension for flashing a gun on social media, and due to his history, the NBA could be harsh with a punishment for his gesture in Tuesday's game.
Time will tell what the NBA decided to do with Morant and Hield, but it is certainly not a good look.