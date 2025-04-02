Ja Morant Breaks Silence Amid Latest Controversy
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies dropped their fourth straight game on Tuesday, losing to the Golden State Warriors.
On top of the loss, the NBA is investigating Morant for his gun-like motion toward the Warriors' bench.
Morant took to social media to simply write, "ja this .. ja that .." with a crying laughing emoji and "God bless yall" with prayer hands.
Morant was seen making a gun gesture in celebration after making his five 3-pointers, pointed either toward the nearest defender or his father, Tee Morant, on the sideline.
Late in the game, Warriors guard Buddy Hield seemingly made Morant’s gesture back toward as the teams split for a timeout. Morant noticed Hield's gesture and made the motion back toward the Warriors bench
The two sides got in a verbal back-and-forth before Morant eventually broke for his huddle. Morant reportedly called Hield a “dumbass” as he turned away, and officials issued Morant and Hield technical fouls. The NBA is also investigating the actions of Hield.
Morant and many NBA players make similar gun-like gestures after knocking down a three, but Morant's history is a factor.
In February 2023, the NBA investigated an incident where Indiana Pacers players and staff members claimed Morant’s acquaintances aimed red laser pointers in their direction after a game. Pacers players and staff feared the red laser pointers came from a gun. No discipline came from the incident.
Morant was suspended for eight games in March 2023 after he was seen brandishing a gun on Instagram Live while at a strip club in Glendale, Colorado.
Two months later, Morant was seen holding a handgun while in the car of his longtime friend, Davonte Pack, on Instagram Live. He was suspended for 25 games as a result.
Morant finished Tuesday's game with 36 points, six assists, and three rebounds.
The Grizzlies have lost seven of their last eight and sit sixth in the Western Conference.