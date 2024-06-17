Hawks GM Says Team Plans to Keep No. 1 Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
The Atlanta Hawks were the shocking winner of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery and it seems they don't plan to give the first pick up.
On Monday, Hawks general manager Landry Fields claimed the team likes its options for the top pick in the draft and does not plan to move it.
"I think we're really excited by the draft. And the more we uncover, like we go, I'm glad we have the No. 1 pick. I keep joking around like I'm not giving it back. So I think we're in a really good position here. I'm excited about it, frankly," Fields said.
The Hawks had a 3% chance of winning the lottery, which ranked as the 10th-best odds. They finished the season 36–46 in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. They made it to the play-in tournament but lost their opening round game to the Chicago Bulls 131-116.
The 2024 draft class is one without a runaway favorite to be selected with the top pick. There is no Victor Wembanyama or Zion Williamson this time around. A consensus is beginning to form around a top five though, with two French players leading the way.
Forward Zaccharie Risacher and forward/center Alex Sarr have risen to the top of the heap. UConn center Donovan Clingan, Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard and G League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis are also generally considered to be among the best of the bunch this year with very little separating them. The top pick will likely come down to Fields's personal preference.
The Hawks are on the clock and, as of now, it appears it will stay that way until they turn in a card with the No. 1 pick's name on it.