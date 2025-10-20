Hawks Sign Guard Dyson Daniels to Nine-Figure Extension Ahead of 2025 Season
The Hawks have locked up one of their top players ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday, Atlanta and guard Dyson Daniels have agreed to a four-year, $100 million rookie extension. The move comes just two days before the team's season opener against the Raptors this coming Wednesday.
Drafted by the Pelicans with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 draft, Daniels was traded to the Hawks last offseason in a package that sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans. The 22-year-old shined during his first season with Atlanta, starting 76 games while averaging career highs in points (14.1), rebounds (5.9), assists (4.4), and steals (3.0) per game.
Daniels' 229 steals were the most in a season since Gary Payton in 1995-96 and, in turn, he was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year and won the league's Most Improved Player award.