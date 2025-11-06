Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Home ‘Heavily Damaged’ by Massive Fire
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s home in Miami was heavily damaged by a “massive” fire on Thursday morning, officials said. There have been no reports of injuries, and Spoelstra himself was not home at the time.
According to Miami-Date fire officials, the fire was first called in around 4:30 a.m. ET as Spoelstra was flying back from Denver after a Heat game against the Nuggets. More than 20 units responded to fight the fire both on the ground and in the air. The fire was contained to Spoelstra’s property, though, and there was no sign of damage to any of his neighbors.
Spoelstra, 55, purchased the house in Coral Gables back in December 2023. He was filmed by local news outside his home after landing in Miami and looked visibly distraught.
Spoelstra has been coaching the Heat since 2008 but has been with the organization since 1995. He’s widely recognized as one of the NBA’s top coaches and was recently named the next head coach for Team USA heading into the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. In January of 2024 Spoelstra inked a eight-year extension worth over $120 million.