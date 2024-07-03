Heat Ink Veteran Guard Alec Burks to One-Year Contract, per Report
As they attempt to put an injury-riddled 2024 behind them, the Miami Heat have reportedly landed a solid backcourt piece.
Guard Alec Burks is signing a one-year contract with the Heat, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Burks, 32, played 43 games for the Detroit Pistons and 23 games for the New York Knicks in 2024 after a Feb. 8 trade. He averaged 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.4 minutes per game.
A journeyman par excellence, the Colorado product has played for seven different teams since debuting in Dec. 2011—the Utah Jazz, Knicks, Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.
In the '24 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, Burks played some of the best basketball of his career—averaging 14.8 points per game in New York's seven-game series loss.
Miami finished 46-36 in 2023-24 but lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.