Hornets Broadcaster Went Bananas After Mark Williams Scored the Only Way He Legally Could
The Charlotte Hornets, jogging out the final games of another lottery-bound season, lost to the Indiana Pacers, 119-105, on Wednesday night. Highlights are few and far between at this point for the 19-57 squad, but the Pacers' loss brought at least one from broadcaster Eric Collins.
Collins, notorious for his full-volume excitement on the mic, absolutely lost his mind on a ridiculous fourth-quarter play by center Mark Williams. The Hornets were down by 12 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter and had to inbound the ball with merely 0.2 seconds left on the shot clock.
According to the NBA rulebook, the only shot attempt that can be considered in play when the clock begins at 0.2 seconds or less is a tip-in. Since they did not enough time for a full shot, the Hornets tossed it up to the 7-foot Williams, who swatted the ball towards the basket.
Remarkably, Williams somehow pulled it off. And Collins went bananas.
A truly classic Eric Collins broadcasting moment. This one will be on his highlight reel.
In a season often absent of joy, Collins always tries his best to inject some into the broadcast. He succeeded on Wednesday, even as the Hornets lost again.