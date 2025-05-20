How to Stream the NBA Conference Finals Without Cable
We're one step closer to the NBA Finals now that each conference final is set—and friends don't let friends miss the playoffs because they can't figure out how to stream them.
If you're hoping to catch the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, or the Indiana Pacers face off against the New York Knicks, but don't have a cable package to make it that much easier...never fear. Everything you need to know is listed below.
The Western Conference finals kick off Tuesday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the East will get underway on Wednesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET.
How to Stream the Western Conference Finals
The Western Conference finals will air on ESPN and ABC, but will be available to stream on ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Tip-off for Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Western Conference Finals Game Schedule
The full game schedule for the Western Conference finals is as follows:
Game
Date, Time (ET)
Location
Channel
1
May 20, 8:30 p.m.
OKC
ESPN
2
May 22, 8:30 p.m.
OKC
ESPN
3
May 24, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota
ABC
4
May 26, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota
ESPN
5*
May 28, 8:30 p.m.
OKC
ESPN
6*
May 30, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota
ESPN
7*
June 1, 8 p.m.
OKC
ESPN
*if necessary
How to Stream the Eastern Conference Finals
The Eastern Conference finals will air on TNT, but will be available to stream on TNTDrama.com or through the TNT app. Tip-off for Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET.
Eastern Conference Finals Game Schedule
The full game schedule for the Eastern Conference finals is as follows:
Game
Date, Time (ET)
Location
Channel
1
May 21, 8 p.m.
New York
TNT
2
May 23, 8 p.m.
New York
TNT
3
May 25, 8 p.m.
Indiana
TNT
4
May 27, 8 p.m.
Indiana
TNT
5*
May 29, 8 p.m.
New York
TNT
6*
May 31, 8 p.m.
Indiana
TNT
7*
June 2, 8 p.m.
New York
TNT
*if necessary