How to Stream the NBA Conference Finals Without Cable

No cable, no problem.

Brigid Kennedy

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on May 12, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on May 12, 2025. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
We're one step closer to the NBA Finals now that each conference final is set—and friends don't let friends miss the playoffs because they can't figure out how to stream them.

If you're hoping to catch the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, or the Indiana Pacers face off against the New York Knicks, but don't have a cable package to make it that much easier...never fear. Everything you need to know is listed below.

The Western Conference finals kick off Tuesday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the East will get underway on Wednesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the Western Conference Finals

The Western Conference finals will air on ESPN and ABC, but will be available to stream on ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Tip-off for Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Western Conference Finals Game Schedule

The full game schedule for the Western Conference finals is as follows:

Game

Date, Time (ET)

Location

Channel

1

May 20, 8:30 p.m.

OKC

ESPN

2

May 22, 8:30 p.m.

OKC

ESPN

3

May 24, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota

ABC

4

May 26, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota

ESPN

5*

May 28, 8:30 p.m.

OKC

ESPN

6*

May 30, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota

ESPN

7*

June 1, 8 p.m.

OKC

ESPN

*if necessary

How to Stream the Eastern Conference Finals

The Eastern Conference finals will air on TNT, but will be available to stream on TNTDrama.com or through the TNT app. Tip-off for Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Eastern Conference Finals Game Schedule

The full game schedule for the Eastern Conference finals is as follows:

Game

Date, Time (ET)

Location

Channel

1

May 21, 8 p.m.

New York

TNT

2

May 23, 8 p.m.

New York

TNT

3

May 25, 8 p.m.

Indiana

TNT

4

May 27, 8 p.m.

Indiana

TNT

5*

May 29, 8 p.m.

New York

TNT

6*

May 31, 8 p.m.

Indiana

TNT

7*

June 2, 8 p.m.

New York

TNT

*if necessary

