How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft With & Without Cable: Full Streaming Guide
The Boston Celtics have been crowned NBA champions, and now it's time for the offseason to gain steam. First up on the calendar is the NBA draft, when the dreams of dozens of prospects will be realized and names called for the first time will echo throughout history.
This year's draft arrives with substantially less fanfare than the 2023 version due to a relatively weak talent pool. Last June's draft boasted Victor Wembanyama, without exaggeration the most-hyped prospect the basketball world had seen since LeBron James. This June, there are no players perceived to be on the level of Wembanyama and there is no consensus top pick. Which certainly lends a level of intrigue to what will unfold at the top of the draft, but doesn't do much for momentum in terms of overall interest.
Regardless of where you stand on that spectrum, there's no doubt that most basketball fans are excited for the draft. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the 2024 NBA draft, which will take place over the course of two days for the first time ever.
How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft
First Round
The first day of the draft will encompass only the first round. It will take place on Wednesday, June 26 starting at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.
The first round will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN, much like the 2024 NBA Finals. To view on ABC, all you need is a basic broadcast subscription and your local ABC channel. To watch on ESPN, you need a cable package including the Worldwide Leader in Sports. Check your local TV listings for channel information.
Second Round
For the first time ever, the NBA draft will take place over two days. The first round is on Wednesday, June 26; the second round will be on Thursday, June 27.
The second round will not be broadcast on ABC. Instead, the second round of the 2024 NBA draft will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN on June 27 starting at 4 p.m. ET.
To tune in for picks 31-58, you can watch via ESPN if it is included in your cable subscription. Check local listings for channel details.
EVENT
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
2024 NBA Draft, Round 1
Wednesday, June 26
7 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN
2024 NBA Draft, Round 2
Thursday, June 27
4 p.m. ET
ESPN
How to Stream the 2024 NBA Draft
First Round
To stream the first round of the 2024 NBA draft, you have several options. The ABC app and ABC.com will be streaming the draft from the first pick on; per the company website, you have to log in via your TV provider before being able to stream.
The same goes for ESPN. ESPN.com will stream the draft, as well as the ESPN app. Log in using your TV provider credentials to access that stream.
Second Round
For the second round, follow the same instructions for ESPN as you would have for the first. ESPN.com will be streaming Round 2, as well as the ESPN app. Log in using your TV provider credentials to access that stream.
How to Listen to the 2024 NBA Draft
If you're more of a radio listener, SiriusXM will be providing full coverage of this year's draft. The NBA channel, SiriusXM NBA Radio channel 86, will be hosting extensive coverage of both rounds. Additionally, ESPN Radio will be hosting live coverage of both Wednesday and Thursday's round of the draft.