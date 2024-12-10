How to Watch the NBA Cup Quarterfinals With & Without Cable: Full Guide
The first stage of the 2024 NBA Cup is over and done with, as eight teams have emerged from group play to qualify for the elimination round. On Tuesday, the NBA Cup quarterfinals will commence as the battle for the second in-season tournament title begins in earnest.
The first round of the elimination stage consists of four quarterfinal games to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. These will be the final games played on the eye-grabbing NBA Cup courts; the winners are slated to travel to Las Vegas to play on a neutral court for the NBA Cup semifinals, which are scheduled for Saturday.
Here you'll find all the information needed to watch the NBA Cup quarterfinals over the next two days.
NBA Cup Quarterfinals Schedule
First, we need to know when we'll be looking to watch these games. Below you'll find the full quarterfinals schedule for the 2024 NBA Cup, to take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.
DATE
MATCHUP
TIME
12/10
Orlando Magic @ Milwaukee Bucks
7 p.m. ET
12/10
Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m. ET
12/11
Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks
7 p.m. ET
12/11
Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets
9:30 p.m. ET
How to Watch the NBA Cup Quarterfinals
How to Watch Orlando Magic @ Milwaukee Bucks
Preview
The first game of the evening will feature the Magic taking on the Bucks in Milwaukee.
Much of the hype for this matchup may have dissipated with the news that young Orlando star Franz Wagner was joining Pablo Banchero on the sideline with a torn right oblique; Wagner averaged 28.8 points per game in the five contests before he got hurt. But putting superstar talents like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in a do-or-die game is always fun. The Bucks recovered from their early-season deficit and now appear one of the Eastern Conference powerhouses. Decisively taking down the Magic and their stiff defense will help further that perception.
Here's how to watch.
Cable
The Magic-Bucks game will be broadcast live on TNT, which is available through every major cable package. Additionally the game will be shown on local affiliates. For the Bucks, the game will be on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, and for the Magic, on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
Streaming
TNT is available on most alternative streaming options, such as YouTube TV or Sling. Additionally you can stream via TNT's website with a cable login.
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Preview
The most anticipated game of the quarterfinals, Tuesday night's second and final contest will feature a Western Conference semifinals rematch.
The Thunder and Mavs last saw each other in the 2023-24 playoffs last May. Dallas took down OKC in six games in a very competitive series that featured a young Thunder team getting its first collective taste of title contention and Luka Doncic evolving into a postseason terror the likes of which the NBA has rarely seen. Both sides continue on the same path this year. Doncic is playing like an early MVP candidate and the Thunder are comfortably the best team in the West despite various injuries in the frontcourt, most predominately Chet Holmgren.
Here's how to watch what should be an epic clash and, possibly, a playoff preview.
Cable
The Mavs-Thunder game will be broadcast live on ESPN, which is available through every major cable package. Additionally the game will be shown on local affiliates. For the Thunder, the game will be on FanDuel Sports Network-Oklahoma. For the Mavericks, the game will be on MavsTV.
Streaming
ESPN is available on most alternative streaming options, such as YouTube TV or Sling. Additionally you can stream via ESPN's website with a cable login.
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks
Preview
In something of a surprise the Hawks emerged from a very competitive Group C with wins over the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who ripped off 15 wins to start the year. Their reward is to travel to Madison Square Garden and battle the Knicks, who have been absurdly dominant offensively but struggle on the other end of the floor. Trae Young's return to MSG, where he is reviled, should bring fireworks aplenty and the offensive showcase even more.
Here's how to watch what should be a high-scoring affair.
Cable
The Hawks-Knicks game will be broadcast live on ESPN, which is available through every major cable package. Additionally the game will be shown on local affiliates. For the Knicks, the game will be on MSG Network. For the Hawks, the game will be on FanDuel Sports Network South.
Streaming
ESPN is available on most alternative streaming options, such as YouTube TV or Sling. Additionally you can stream via ESPN's website with a cable login.
How to Watch Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets
Preview
Want to see Steph Curry play more high-leverage basketball? Well, you're in luck. The sharpshooting superstar will travel with his veteran Warriors teammates to Hoston to take on the young, upstart Rockets, tied for the third-best record in the West and certainly one of the biggest surprises of the year so far. The Rockets' core of talent featuring Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green has been thrilling, especially on defense. It should make for an exciting back-and-forth affair.
Here's how to watch.
Cable
The Warriors-Rockets game will be broadcast live on TNT, which is available through every major cable package. Additionally the game will be shown on local affiliates. For the Rockets, the game will be on Space City Home Network, and for the Warriors, on NBC Sports Bay Area.
Streaming
TNT is available on most alternative streaming options, such as YouTube TV or Sling. Additionally you can stream via TNT website with a cable login.