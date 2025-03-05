SI

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat With and Without Cable: Full Streaming Guide

Nate Cunningham

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and guard Darius Garland congratulate each other as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum looks back during the second half at TD Garden.
/ Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat travel to Northeast Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, with the two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Heat (29–31) are fighting to get back to .500, while the Cavaliers (50–10) have a chance to tie the franchise record for wins in a single season (66).

Cleveland is on a 10-game winning streak, (as of March 3) while Miami has lost six of its last 10. Cavs star guard Donovan Mitchell was named Player of the Month for February after averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 10 February games.

Meanwhile, Miami won its last game and forward Bam Adebayo became the franchise's all-time leader in double doubles (222).

Here's how to catch all the action on Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Ways to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

  • When: Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)
  • TV Network: ESPN, FanDuel Sportsnet Ohio, FanDuel Sportsnet SUN

This matchup is part of a national NBA doubleheader on ESPN. Fans in Ohio and Florida can watch on their local FDSN networks.

Please note, ESPN+ does not grant access to live NBA games on ESPN. You will either need a cable subscription or a streaming service subscription that includes ESPN in order to view the game. You may log into the ESPN app and log in with your cable provider information to get access to stream the game within the app.

Watching with a Cable Subscription

ESPN is included in just about every major cable provider's most basic package. Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, Sparklight, Spectrum, Verizon Fios and Xfinity all carry ESPN. Channel number may vary by geographic location, so check your provider's listings.

Cable Provider

Channel Number

DirecTV

206

Dish

140

Spectrum

30 (standard definition), 130 (high definition)

Verizon Fios

70 (standard definition) 570 (high definition)

Optimum

28

Cox

varies by location

Watching Without Cable

If you've cut the cord and opted for a digital streaming service, you're in luck because ESPN is again available on all major providers.

Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Sling all carry ESPN (and many of the other channels in the ESPN family, for that matter).

Streaming Service

Is ESPN Available?

Is There A Free Trial?

Hulu+Live TV

Yes

Yes

DirecTV Stream

Yes

Yes

YouTube TV

Yes

Yes

fuboTV

Yes

Yes

Sling

Yes

No

Can I Watch Cavs vs. Heat on NBA League Pass?

Because this game is part of a national doubleheader on ESPN, it will not be available on NBA League Pass until three hours after the game ends.

Per the NBA's official website: "Nationally broadcast games are not available to watch live on NBA League Pass and will be available to watch 3 hours after the game. Locally televised games in your area are not available to watch live on NBA League Pass and will be available to watch 3 days after the game. Use the zip code checker above to see which games are not available to watch in your area."

How to Listen to Cavaliers vs. Heat on the Radio?

All regular season Cavaliers games are broadcasted on the team's flagship stations: WTAM, Cleveland 1100 AM and 106.9 FM. Games are also available on the Cavaliers AudioVerse. Also, game audio will be available through NBA League Pass (the television broadcast, as we covered, is not available live).

For Miami fans, AM 560 Sports WQAM carries all Heat games.

Flagships for both teams are available on apps like Audacy and iHeartRadio.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Injury Report

The Cavaliers rested forward Evan Mobley on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls. It is currently unknown if Mobley will play on Wednesday night against Miami. As of this writing, the Cavs don't have any player on the injury report with an injury designation.

Miami, on the other hand, has a plethora of injuries. Dru Smith is out for the season with an Achilles injury, Nikola Jovic is out with a hand injury. Andrew Wiggins (ankle), Davion Mitchell (quadricep), Kel'el Ware (knee) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) are all listed as day-to-day.

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

Mobley will miss the clash against the Bulls and the team hasn't announced the official starting lineup as of the time of this writing. However, in previous games without Mobley the Cavaliers have started either Dean Wade or De'Andre Hunter.

Player

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Darius Garland

21.2

2.5

6.7

Donovan Mitchell

24.3

4.3

4.8

De'Andre Hunter

18.4

4.0

1.4

Evan Mobley

18.6

9.3

3.1

Jarrett Allen

13.4

10.2

2.0

Miami Heat Starting Lineup

Wiggins is currently day-to-day and at the time of this writing it is unclear if he will be available for Wednesday night's game. However, he will be included in our projected starting lineup below. If Wiggins doesn't play, the Heat could go big with either Haywood Highsmith, Kyle Anderson or Kevin Love in the starting lineup or they could go smaller and insert Alec Burks or Duncan Robinson.

Player

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Terry Rozier

11.8

3.9

2.8

Tyler Herro

23.9

5.4

5.7

Andrew Wiggins

17.6

4.6

2.5

Duncan Robinson

11.0

2.4

2.7

Bam Adebayo

17.2

9.9

4.3

