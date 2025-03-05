How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder With or Without Cable: Full Streaming Guide
A Wednesday night matchup between two of the top four teams in the Western Conference features opponents streaking in opposite directions.
The Oklahoma City Thunder (50–11) sit atop the Western Conference having won eight of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are currently the fourth seed, but are just 3–7 in their last 10.
A win would be huge for Memphis, as the Grizzlies have just a one game lead for the fourth seed, which would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the Thunder have a chance to set the franchise record for wins in a single season (64, set while the franchise was still in Seattle).
Ways to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- When: Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Forum (Memphis)
- TV Network: ESPN, FanDuel Sportsnet Southeast, FanDuel Sportsnet Oklahoma
Watching with a Cable Subscription
ESPN is included in just about every major cable provider's most basic package. Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, Sparklight, Spectrum, Verizon Fios and Xfinity all carry ESPN. Channel number may vary by geographic location, so check your provider's listings.
Cable Provider
Channel Number
DirecTV
206
Dish
140
Spectrum
30 (standard definition), 130 (high definition)
Verizon Fios
70 (standard definition) 570 (high definition)
Optimum
28
Cox
varies by location
Watching Without Cable
If you've cut the cord and opted for a digital streaming service, you're in luck because ESPN is again available on all major providers.
Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Sling all carry ESPN (and many of the other channels in the ESPN family, for that matter).
Streaming Service
Is ESPN Available?
Is There A Free Trial?
Hulu+Live TV
Yes
Yes
DirecTV Stream
Yes
Yes
YouTube TV
Yes
Yes
fuboTV
Yes
Yes
Sling
Yes
No
Can I Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder on NBA League Pass?
Because this game is part of a national doubleheader on ESPN, it will not be available on NBA League Pass until three hours after the game ends.
Per the NBA's official website: "Nationally broadcast games are not available to watch live on NBA League Pass and will be available to watch 3 hours after the game. Locally televised games in your area are not available to watch live on NBA League Pass and will be available to watch 3 days after the game. Use the zip code checker above to see which games are not available to watch in your area."
How to Listen to Grizzlies vs. Thunder on the Radio?
All Grizzlies games are broadcast on 92.9 FM ESPN and 680 AM ESPN, as well as on the team's official app. There are regional network affiliates throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
Thunder games are on the Thunder Radio Network, the flagship station is 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City. There are more than a dozen other affiliates across Oklahoma. Game audio can also be found on the Thunder app.
NBA League Pass Audio will also air the game, but as previously noted, League Pass will not have a video feed of the game until three hours after it ends.
Radio feeds for the above stations are also available on apps like Audacy and iHeartRadio.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Injury Report
The Grizzlies have five players listed as day-to-day: Ja Morant (shoulder), Jaren Jackson (ankle), Zyon Pullin (knee), Yuki Kawamura (hamstring) and Santi Aldama (calf). At the time of this writing, there is no update on any of these players for Wednesday night's game.
The Thunder, unsurprisingly with their impressive record, are relatively healthy. Nikola Topic remains out for the season (ACL), Ajay Mitchell (toe) has already been ruled out as well. Alex Caruso (undisclosed) and Isaiah Joe (back) are both listed as day-to-day.
Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup
Luke Kennard will likely start at point guard if Morant is unable to play on Wednesday night. Kennard is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists per game. If both Jackson and Aldama are unable to play, it puts Memphis in a tight spot. It would likely put Brandon Clarke (8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds per game) in the starting lineup and severely limit the Grizzlies' depth at power forward and center.
Player
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Ja Morant
20.9
4.1
7.4
Desmond Bane
18.6
6.0
5.5
Jaylen Wells
11.4
3.2
1.7
Santi Aldama
12.8
6.7
2.8
Jaren Jackson Jr.
22.7
5.8
2.1
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Chet Holmgren is now officially off of the injury report after dealing with an ankle sprain. Throughout the Thunder two-deep depth chart, everyone is now healthy. That's good news for a team with an 11+ game lead in the standings and bad news for everyone else.
Player
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
32.6
5.2
6.2
Luguentz Dort
9.8
4.1
1.6
Jalen Williams
21.4
5.5
5.2
Chet Holmgren
15.0
8.5
1.9
Isaiah Hartenstein
10.9
11.2
4.0