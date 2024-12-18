Hubie Brown's Final ESPN Broadcast Set After Storied Career As Coach, Analyst
Hubie Brown is set to call the final NBA game of his legendary career in February, ESPN announced on Tuesday. Brown's final broadcast will bring him back to where it all began: Milwaukee.
He began his professional coaching career as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1972. Now, after 35 years as a national television and radio analyst, Brown's last game on the mic will be on Feb. 9, 2025, between the Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers. He is the longest-tenured ESPN NBA game analyst, according to Sports Media Watch. Prior to ESPN, he called games for TNT and TBS before he left those networks to coach the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002.
Brown, 91, has won the NBA's Coach of the Year award twice, first in 1978 with the Atlanta Hawks and again more than 25 years later with the Grizzlies in 2004.
He will sit alongside another Hall of Fame commentator, Mike Breen, during the special broadcast. Brown and Breen called the 2006 NBA Finals together.
ESPN announced that both the network and the NBA will honor and celebrate Brown's history-making career during his final broadcast and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.
The game tips off at 2 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday, a nice matinée before the big game.