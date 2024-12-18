SI

Hubie Brown's Final ESPN Broadcast Set After Storied Career As Coach, Analyst

The legendary coach and analyst will call his final game in February.

Blake Silverman

ESPN broadcaster Hubie Brown calls an NBA game.
ESPN broadcaster Hubie Brown calls an NBA game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hubie Brown is set to call the final NBA game of his legendary career in February, ESPN announced on Tuesday. Brown's final broadcast will bring him back to where it all began: Milwaukee.

He began his professional coaching career as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1972. Now, after 35 years as a national television and radio analyst, Brown's last game on the mic will be on Feb. 9, 2025, between the Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers. He is the longest-tenured ESPN NBA game analyst, according to Sports Media Watch. Prior to ESPN, he called games for TNT and TBS before he left those networks to coach the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002.

Brown, 91, has won the NBA's Coach of the Year award twice, first in 1978 with the Atlanta Hawks and again more than 25 years later with the Grizzlies in 2004.

He will sit alongside another Hall of Fame commentator, Mike Breen, during the special broadcast. Brown and Breen called the 2006 NBA Finals together.

ESPN announced that both the network and the NBA will honor and celebrate Brown's history-making career during his final broadcast and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The game tips off at 2 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday, a nice matinée before the big game.

More on the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA