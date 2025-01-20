Inclement Weather, CFP Title Forcing Pistons to Drive From Birmingham to Next Road Game
The Detroit Pistons are going to ride the bus to their next game. Scheduled for a Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Houston Rockets, the Pistons' next game is slated for Wednesday on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.
Originally, the Pistons were scheduled to stay overnight in Houston before making their way to Atlanta Tuesday. But incoming weather to Texas is forcing them to change plans and get to Atlanta a day earlier than expected.
Only problem? Atlanta is in a city-wide no-vacancy status with the College Football Playoff National Championship being held there Monday night. So, the Pistons will take up a night in Birmingham instead and take the bus to Atlanta for Wednesday's game. That's about a two and a half hour bus ride.
The news appeared to be broken on SCHN, the Rockets regional sports network, by play-by-play commentator Craig Ackerman.
Doing play-by-play and breaking news all at the same time? Do your thing, Craig!