Inclement Weather, CFP Title Forcing Pistons to Drive From Birmingham to Next Road Game

The Pistons will reportedly stay Monday night in Birmingham
The Pistons will reportedly stay Monday night in Birmingham / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons are going to ride the bus to their next game. Scheduled for a Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Houston Rockets, the Pistons' next game is slated for Wednesday on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.

Originally, the Pistons were scheduled to stay overnight in Houston before making their way to Atlanta Tuesday. But incoming weather to Texas is forcing them to change plans and get to Atlanta a day earlier than expected.

Only problem? Atlanta is in a city-wide no-vacancy status with the College Football Playoff National Championship being held there Monday night. So, the Pistons will take up a night in Birmingham instead and take the bus to Atlanta for Wednesday's game. That's about a two and a half hour bus ride.

The news appeared to be broken on SCHN, the Rockets regional sports network, by play-by-play commentator Craig Ackerman.

Doing play-by-play and breaking news all at the same time? Do your thing, Craig!

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

