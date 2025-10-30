SI

‘Inside the NBA’ Stars Rip Kenny Smith Over Jeremy Lin-Austin Reaves Comparison

Stephen Douglas

The ‘Inside the NBA’ crew ripped Kenny Smith for comparing Austin Reaves to Jeremy Lin.
The ‘Inside the NBA’ crew ripped Kenny Smith for comparing Austin Reaves to Jeremy Lin. / @ESPNNB
In this story:

Kenny Smith was the main character in Inside the NBA's first big misstep on ESPN. During the show's third broadcast on their new network, Smith compared Austin Reaves to Jeremy Lin. His co-stars immediately called him out.

Smith was narrating Reaves's game-winner against the Timberwolves when he brought up Lin in what he thought was a complimentary manner. Ernie Johnson immediately interjected with Charles Barkley quickly calling Smith a "hater." Then, in a final and true indictment of his opinion, Shaquille O'Neal tried to defend the comparison.

"The Jeremy Lin comp is a little... a little bit of a stretch," said Johnson. Barkley then pointed out Reaves had been good for "a few years."

Reaves averaged 20 points a game in '24-'25. He scored 30 or more points 10 times last season including a then-career-high 45 against the Pacers on the afternoon before the Super Bowl. LeBron James had taken the day off because of a sore ankle after scoring 42 points against the Warriors two days earlier and Luka Dončić was still working his way back to make his Lakers debut.

If you were going to be surprised by Reaves, that would have been the proper time to do it. And at least two people on set knew that.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA