‘Inside the NBA’ Stars Rip Kenny Smith Over Jeremy Lin-Austin Reaves Comparison
Kenny Smith was the main character in Inside the NBA's first big misstep on ESPN. During the show's third broadcast on their new network, Smith compared Austin Reaves to Jeremy Lin. His co-stars immediately called him out.
Smith was narrating Reaves's game-winner against the Timberwolves when he brought up Lin in what he thought was a complimentary manner. Ernie Johnson immediately interjected with Charles Barkley quickly calling Smith a "hater." Then, in a final and true indictment of his opinion, Shaquille O'Neal tried to defend the comparison.
"The Jeremy Lin comp is a little... a little bit of a stretch," said Johnson. Barkley then pointed out Reaves had been good for "a few years."
Reaves averaged 20 points a game in '24-'25. He scored 30 or more points 10 times last season including a then-career-high 45 against the Pacers on the afternoon before the Super Bowl. LeBron James had taken the day off because of a sore ankle after scoring 42 points against the Warriors two days earlier and Luka Dončić was still working his way back to make his Lakers debut.
If you were going to be surprised by Reaves, that would have been the proper time to do it. And at least two people on set knew that.