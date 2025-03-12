Isaiah Stewart Got a Technical Foul Because Marcus Smart Followed Him to the Bench
The Detroit Pistons beat the Washington Wizards on Tuesday in a game that Shaquille O'Neal at least enjoyed some highlights from. While Detroit won by 20, there was some discomfort as Ausar Thompson was knocked down with an ejection-worthy elbow and Marcus Smart got into it with multiple members of the Pistons.
Midway through the second quarter Smart was not happy with a couple no-calls. After he hit a layup over Isaiah Stewart and went down hard, he starting barking at Stewart, saying some things that would not be considered acceptable in most workplaces. Most of his NSFW commentary was picked up on the broadcast as he told Stewart, "F--- that. Stop that si--. It's a f---ing foul," and we'll stop right there with the transcription.
As play continued Smart continued to express his frustration with Dennis Schroder, who played with Smart in Boston during the 2021–22 season, seemingly telling him to let it go. Instead Smart continued to talk and even appeared to follow Stewart to the Pistons bench as he checked out.
Ron Holland, whose reputation isn't far removed from Stewart's at this point, saw this happening and got in front of Smart as Smart's teammate Bub Carrington also ran to intervene. A brief scuffle broke out as everyone may have just been trying to stop Smart from doing something he would regret.
After the scrum was broken up and the officials went to replay and decided to give double technical fouls to Smart and Stewart, who doesn't appear to say much if anything at all during Smart's entire rant.