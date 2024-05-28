Isaiah Thomas Says He Was Held at Gunpoint, Freed When Gunman Recognized Him
On Tuesday morning, Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas took to social media to describe a truly terrifying incident that he felt lucky to escape from alive.
The two-time NBA All-Star told his followers he'd been held at gunpoint with friends—and was only saved when the would-be assailant recognized him.
"Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around!!!" Thomas wrote. "I really had a life changing moment yesterday where a kid pulled a AK47 out on me and the homies and if it wasn’t for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city he probably woulda ended all of our lives. Be SAFE."
Though it was unclear where specifically Thomas was attacked, he was born and raised in Tacoma, Wash. and remains closely associated with Seattle—where he made three all-conference teams for Washington from 2009-11.
"We just gotta pray for these young men!!! God was working yesterday frfr," Thomas reflected. "Damn it coulda all been over that quick smh. FOR NO REASON AT ALL!!!!!"
Thomas has spent 12 NBA seasons with 10 teams, including a six-game stint with the Suns in 2024. He remains best known for his years with the Boston Celtics, for whom he made All-Star appearances in 2016 and 2017.