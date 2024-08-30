Ivica Zubac, Clippers Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension
The Los Angeles Clippers have their center position locked down for the long-term.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Clippers agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $58.6 million with center Ivica Zubac.
That deal was the maximum three-year contract available for him to sign this summer under the current collective bargaining agreement. It will keep Zubac in Los Angeles through the 2027-28 campaign.
Zubac, a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, just wrapped up his fifth season with the Clippers since arriving in 2019. He put together a career year in 2023-24, logging 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 64.9% from the field.
Zubac will remain in Los Angeles's starting lineup alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden this upcoming season as the Clippers open up their brand new Intuit Dome.