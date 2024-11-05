SI

Ja Morant Made Two Unbelievable Left-Handed 360-Degree Layups vs. the Nets

Ja Morant is in the air and about to make a layup in this picture. Seriously.
Ja Morant put on a show Monday night as the Memphis Grizzlies played the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center. His stat line and the final result are irrelevant. He did something that you've probably never seen in an NBA game and he did it twice.

At two different points in the game, in two different quarters, on two different hoops, Morant ran into the lane, went up with the ball in his right hand, spun around in the air, switched hands, and made a left-handed layup.

You have to see it to believe it. Twice.

The skill is a thing of beauty. The body control is out of control. The 360 is amazing. Switching hands in the air is impressive. Finishing so deftly with the off-hand at this speed is incredible.

