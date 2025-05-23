SI

Timberwolves Player Had Simple Reason for Shoving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jaden McDaniels was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for his fourth quarter shove of Gilgeous-Alexander.

Tim Capurso

McDaniels was assessed a flagrant 1 for his fourth quarter shove of SGA.
McDaniels was assessed a flagrant 1 for his fourth quarter shove of SGA. / Screengrab Twitter @BleacherReport
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels's frustrations seemed to boil over in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 118-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. With 6:14 remaining in the game, Gilgeous-Alexander brought the ball up with McDaniels defending him closely. As the two players approached half-court, Gilgeous-Alexander hooked his left arm around McDaniels's left arm, a move that the Timberwolves player immediately pleaded for to be called a foul.

When no foul was called, a frustrated McDaniels shoved Gilgeous-Alexander to the floor.

Officials reviewed replay of the play and assessed McDaniels a flagrant 1 foul. After the game, McDaniels denied that frustration was the motive behind his shove. In fact, according to McDaniels, it was really something far simpler.

"Nah, I just wanted to foul him for real," McDaniels told reporters after the game. "I wasn't even mad. Just had fouls to use."

Agree to disagree. Whether it was frustration with the whistle that Gilgeous-Alexander receives from NBA officials or annoyance at surrendering 38 points to the Thunder star, McDaniels was clearly miffed about something when he shoved SGA.

Both he and the Timberwolves will have to compose themselves quickly, as the club returns to Minnesota down 2-0 in the series.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA