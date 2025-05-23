Timberwolves Player Had Simple Reason for Shoving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels's frustrations seemed to boil over in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 118-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. With 6:14 remaining in the game, Gilgeous-Alexander brought the ball up with McDaniels defending him closely. As the two players approached half-court, Gilgeous-Alexander hooked his left arm around McDaniels's left arm, a move that the Timberwolves player immediately pleaded for to be called a foul.
When no foul was called, a frustrated McDaniels shoved Gilgeous-Alexander to the floor.
Officials reviewed replay of the play and assessed McDaniels a flagrant 1 foul. After the game, McDaniels denied that frustration was the motive behind his shove. In fact, according to McDaniels, it was really something far simpler.
"Nah, I just wanted to foul him for real," McDaniels told reporters after the game. "I wasn't even mad. Just had fouls to use."
Agree to disagree. Whether it was frustration with the whistle that Gilgeous-Alexander receives from NBA officials or annoyance at surrendering 38 points to the Thunder star, McDaniels was clearly miffed about something when he shoved SGA.
Both he and the Timberwolves will have to compose themselves quickly, as the club returns to Minnesota down 2-0 in the series.