Jalen McDaniels Learns of Reported Trade From Raptors to Kings While in Gym

Patrick Andres

Apr 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jalen McDaniels (2) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Apr 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jalen McDaniels (2) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday presumably began in ordinary fashion for Toronto Raptors forward Jalen McDaniels, as his team prepared to pick in the second round of the NBA draft.

By the end of the day, his life would look very different—with his reaction to the change captured in real time.

Midway through the afternoon, the Raptors reportedly traded McDaniels to the Sacramento Kings for guard Davion Mitchell and forward Sasha Vezenkov. Trainer Clint Parks broke the news to McDaniels in real time—and captured the San Diego State product's reaction while dribbling a basketball for Instagram.

"Bro, you just got traded to the Kings," Parks told McDaniels.

"Me?" McDaniels replied.

"You did!"

"Me?

"Yes, you!"

McDaniels—who played a career-low 10.8 minutes per game this season—later discussed the reported trade in a video recorded by Parks.

"Fresh start, man," McDaniels said. "I'm hella excited... new year, new team."

Drafted in 2019, McDaniels spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers before landing with Toronto.

