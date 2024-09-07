Jamal Murray, Nuggets Agree to Four-Year Max Contract Extension
Jamal Murray will remain with the Denver Nuggets for the long term.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Murray agreed to sign a four-year maximum contract extension worth $208 million with the Nuggets. Murray, who was entering the 2024–25 campaign on the last year of his contract, is now guaranteed to earn $244 million over the next five seasons.
Murray, who the Nuggets selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2016 NBA draft, has yet to make an All-Star team or earn an All-NBA nod, but he has been Nikola Jokic's co-star in Denver for the last few seasons. In 2022–23, Murray averaged 20.0 points and 6.2 assists per game while helping the Nuggets win the first NBA championship in franchise history.
The Nuggets now have Jokic locked in for the next three seasons (and a $62.8 million option for 2027-28) and Murray for the next five years.
Murray and the Nuggets will aim to get back to the NBA Finals next season after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in seven games in the 2024 Western Conference semifinals.