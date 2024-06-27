Jamal Murray, Nuggets Expected to Agree to Four-Year Max Contract, per Report
Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are expected to agree to a four-year, $209 million maximum contract extension this offseason, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Murray, 27, helped the Nuggets win an NBA championship in the 2022-23 season. During Denver's title-winning campaign, Murray averaged 26.1 points and 7.1 assists in the playoffs and proved to be especially instrumental in his team's Western Conference Finals sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA Finals series win over the Miami Heat.
The star guard averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 assists while shooting a career-high 42.5% from three-point range this past regular season.
Entering his ninth season in Denver, Murray has turned into a core member of the Nuggets team despite tearing his ACL in April 2021. Murray will team up with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. as Denver looks to bounce back from last postseason’s second-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.