NBA Fans Baffled After Jamal Murray Escapes Tech Despite Picking Up Norman Powell
Things got a bit ... unconventional in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets playoff series on Monday night when Denver's Jamal Murray inexplicably picked up L.A.'s Norman Powell.
It all happened when Powell was at the top of the key, angling for his next move off a pass from James Harden. As the Clipper pivoted, an overeager Murray got a little too handsy with his defense and lifted his opponent off the ground.
The ref immediately whistled to stop the play, but, of course, Powell was incensed; a small-scale fracas involving both teams ensued.
Oddly enough, however, Murray escaped the whole thing with just a common foul, while Powell, Kris Dunn, and Christian Braun all received technicals. And somehow, when the dust settled, Murray was shooting a free throw despite instigating the entire affair.
Unsurprisingly, the very strange moment and the resulting light punishment did not go unnoticed online. Check that reaction out below:
Well, guess that's just playoff basketball for you, folks.