NBA Fans Baffled After Jamal Murray Escapes Tech Despite Picking Up Norman Powell

Jamal Murray picks up Norm and it leads to a scuffle. The refs decide Norm, Dunn, and Braun get a T but Murray gets a common foul.



MAKE IT MAKE SENSE



Jamal started it all by lifting up Norm 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TQFRzNbDvL