James Harden Dropped Hilarious Line After Scoring Clippers Record 55 Points
Clippers fans haven’t had much to root for this season. James Harden changed that on Saturday when he put up a franchise record 55 points in a 131-116 win over the Hornets.
He made 10 three-pointers and added seven assists to just two turnovers on the historic day. He erupted for 27 points in the first quarter alone, tying Lou Williams for the most points in a quarter ever by a Clipper. Harden‘s massive scoring day didn’t end there, as he finished with 55 points on 17-for-26 from the field, 10-for-16 from three and 11-for-14 from the foul line.
Following the record-setting day, Harden provided yet another classic postgame interview moment when he was asked what his day-to-day looks like behind the scenes off the floor. For a 17-year veteran who just recorded his 25th career 50-point game, though, all the focus is on the court.
“Basketball is life,” Harden simply responded.
He’s averaging 26.5 points, 8.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game through 14 games this year. With the win Saturday, the Clippers snapped a three-game skid and moved to 5-11 in a disappointing start to the season. Los Angeles has won just two of its past 11 games.
The Clippers need to get back on track and Harden’s record-setting performance could provide the jolt they need. Even with all that has went wrong for L.A., ball remains life.