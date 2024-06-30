James Harden Returns to Clippers on Two-Year, $70 Million Deal
James Harden will be back with the Los Angeles Clippers next season.
On Sunday, Shams Charania reported Harden and the Clippers have agreed to a two-year, $70 million contract. The 34-year-old will be back with the franchise making a whopping $35 million a year.
Harden just wrapped up his first season with the Clippers in 2023-24. During the campaign, he played in 72 games and averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes per game. It was Harden's lowest scoring average since his second NBA season in 2010-11. He did shoot 38.1% from the three-point line on 6.8 attempts per game.
The Clippers acquired Harden on November 1, 2023 along with P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Robert Covington. LA also sent a first-round pick, two second-rounders, a pick swap and cash considerations to the Sixers, while cash considerations were also shipped to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Clippers could be on the verge of losing Paul George in free agency, so securing Harden's perimeter scoring apparently became their priority. This is a huge money commitment to a player coming off a down offensive season who will turn 35 in August.