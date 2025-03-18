Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan Ejected for Fighting Without Actually Fighting
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125–109 on Monday. Luka Doncic struggled from the floor, but finished with 21 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds and had the advantage of red-hot Austin Reaves on his team.
Doncic also got to play with Jarred Vanderbilt briefly. Vanderbilt played 15 minutes before he was ejected from the game for fighting.
San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan drove on Vanderbilt during the fourth quarter and was met with an elbow. Then Vanderbilt gave him an extra push as the whistle was blown. This caused Sochan to toss the ball at Vanderbilt who retaliated with another even more violent push.
As the players were seperated the offials reviewed the play and decided to throw both guys out for dead ball violations that fell under the description of fighting technicals. Both guys were ejected despite the fact that it was a routine shoving match.
Sometimes its just that easy for officials to completely deescalate a situation.