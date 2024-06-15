Jason Kidd Had Prophetic Message for Mavericks Before Game 4 Win Over Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks rode a huge first quarter and a 26-point halftime lead en route to an NBA Finals-extending, 122—84 win at the American Arlines Center in Dallas, Tx. on Friday night.
Dallas, led by a combined 50 points from its two stars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, earned themselves a much-needed victory while looking like a far more confident team than the one that showed up for the first three games of the series.
Despite facing a 3-0 hole heading into Friday's game, the Mavericks had every reason to be confident, thanks to their head coach, Jason Kidd, who delivered a prophetic message to the team in the locker room before the contest.
"Why not us, right?" Kidd told his team. "We go to Boston tomorrow. I hope you guys all packed."
Kidd, all business, said that he "hoped you guys all packed" because they would be emerging victorious in Game 4, ensuring that the series would return to Boston for a Game 5.
The Mavericks clearly responded well, as they played their best game of the series thus far, rolling to the third-largest margin of victory in NBA Finals history.
If Dallas is to do the unthinkable and erase a 3-0 series deficit, they're going to need more games like this—and perhaps more motivational speeches from Kidd.
Game 5 tips off on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.