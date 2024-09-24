Jaylen Brown Had Hilarious Response to Question About Olympics Snub
The Boston Celtics were the first NBA team to hold media day for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, and reporters had a lot to ask. The team's summer was surprisingly drama-filled considering they're defending champs and retained all but one member of the roster. In particular, guard Jaylen Brown and forward Jayson Tatum had some Olympics controversies that reporters were eager to ask about when they sat in front of mics.
For Brown, he barely got comfortable at the podium before a question about his Team USA snub came flying in from a media member. He had a very funny response.
"Damn, question number one?" Brown laughed. "Can't warm up a little? S--t."
Brown was left off Team USA's initial roster and was then passed over for guard Derrick White when forward Kawhi Leonard dropped out during training camp. He was vocal with his opinion that he was not included due to corporate politics and previous statements against Nike, the Team USA sponsor. Managing director Grant Hill, responsible for putting together the team, insisted that wasn't the case on numerous occasions. Either way, the team that did go to Paris—which included White and Tatum—brought home gold.
With the new NBA season around the corner, it may finally be time for this storyline to fade.