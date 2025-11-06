Jaylen Brown Reacts to Viral Clip of His Hilarious Hairline Incident vs. Wizards
Jaylen Brown entered this season with a new opportunity to be the true focal point of the Celtics' offensive attack as Jayson Tatum remains sidelined. He also entered this season with a new look—one that has been having some hilarious effects on the game and causing extra work for opposing locker room attendants.
For the second time in less than a month, Brown's hair—or hair-adjacent accent—left a mark on a defender Wednesday night in the Celtics' 136–107 rout over the visiting Wizards. And for the second time it was deeply funny.
Watch as Brown picks up an offensive foul for putting his head down and barreling into Kyshawn George's body. Then watch as George and his teammates realize that Brown left some evidence.
The same thing happened on Oct. 24 when Brown’s head left a mark on Knicks forward OG Anunoby Jr. as he heaved up a fade-away jumper.
After scoring 35 points in the laugher, Brown was in the mood to crack a joke about the incident.
Through nine games this season, Brown is leaving a mark on opponents with both his hairline and his game on the court. In 31.1 minutes, Brown is averaging 27.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 53.5% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range.
The Celtics are 4–5 and sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Brown and the Celtics return to the court Friday night for an NBA Cup matchup against the Magic at Kia Center.