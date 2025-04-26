SI

Jaylen Brown Ripped Referees After Celtics' Game 3 Loss: 'It's Not Even Basketball'

The reigning Finals MVP said a fight could break out with how officials are calling the series.

Liam McKeone

Brown had 19 points in Game 3
Brown had 19 points in Game 3 / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics dropped Game 3 to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, bringing the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series to 2-1 in favor of Boston. The 95-93 slugfest featured incredibly physical play on the court, especially from the Magic, who have made that their calling card this postseason; Orlando had two flagrant fouls in the opening two games of the series, including one that injured Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

The Magic racked up another flagrant foul on Friday, with Cole Anthony getting penalized for an overly aggressive foul on reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. This was apparently the last straw for Brown, who tore into the referees after the loss for failing to control the game and stating there might be a fight with the way things are going.

"There might be a fight break out or something because it's starting to feel like it's not even basketball, and the refs are not controlling their environment," Brown said to reporters. "So it is what it is. If you want to fight it out, we can do that. We can fight to see who goes to the second round."

Playoff basketball is always more physical than regular-season basketball, with each player giving their all on every possession and officials letting them play more often than not. But there is a line, and the Magic have been dancing awfully close to it. Tatum missed Game 2 after a flagrant foul by Kentvaious Caldwell-Pope in Game 1. Kristaps Porzingis bled all over the TD Garden floor thanks to a flagrant foul from Goga Bitadze. And on Friday Brown said he dislocated his index finger on the hard foul from Anthony.

It's one thing to play physical. It's another to play so physical players are getting hurt. The Celtics clearly feel like the referees need to reign in the Magic before more starters go down.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA