Jaylen Brown Politely Accepted Shaq's Confusing Advice During Postgame Interview
The Boston Celtics secured a 2–0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, winning Game 2 of the NBA Finals by seven on their home court.
After the game, Jaylen Brown linked up with members of the NBA TV postgame show for a quick interview, during which Shaquille O'Neal took the opportunity to offer him some "G-14 classification information," or advice regarding the NBA Finals.
"Jaylen, I don't have a question. But I'm going to give you some G-14 classification information, because this will be the last time you see me. It's a riddle; do not get fixated on useless titles. Do what you gotta do. Doesn't matter who's who, or they say who's what. It ain't time for all that right now. Do what you gotta do and get it done," O'Neal advised Brown.
Matt Winer then asked Brown if that rambling made sense to him, to which Brown honestly admitted that it did not. O'Neal then proceeded to break it down further.
"They're trying to separate you and your guy [Jayson Tatum] by saying who's better... Don't worry about useless titles, it don't matter who the man is. Kobe's the man, Shaq's the man, it don't matter. I'm getting my 40, Kobe's getting his 39, let's go win a championship."
Ahead of Game 2, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told reporters that he felt Brown was the Celtics' most important player, rather than Tatum. It appeared to be an attempt at some mind games from Kidd, aiming to pit Boston's two superstars against one another.
Although no one on the Celtics seem to have taken the comments to heart, O'Neal felt the need to offer his advice to Brown amid the outside chatter surrounding who truly lifts the team. Brown, though not quite understanding fully where Shaq was headed, politely accepted the advice from the all-time great.