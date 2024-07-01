SI

Jayson Tatum, Celtics Agree to Record-Breaking Contract Extension, per Report

Tom Dierberger

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Two weeks after securing the 18th championship in Boston Celtics history, star forward Jayson Tatum has reportedly inked a historic deal.

TNT's Chris Haynes reported Monday that Tatum and the Celtics agreed to a five-year supermax contract extension worth $315 million—the largest contract in NBA history.

It appears the Celtics will have handed out the two biggest contracts in NBA history—Tatum's $315 million bag and the five-year, $304 million supermax deal they gave Jaylen Brown last summer.

Tatum had just completed the third year of his five-year, $163 million extension he signed with Boston in 2020. He now appears to be under contract with the Celtics through the 2029-30 season.

In that season, he is set to earn $71 million—the first instance in history of an NBA player earning over $70 million in salary in a season.

Over seven years in Boston, Tatum has earned five All-Star appearances and four All-NBA nods. He averaged 26.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season while guiding the Celtics to the NBA's best record at 64–18, and eventually, the franchise's first championship since 2008.

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a writer and editor for the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Tom joined SI in 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports, and NBC Sports. In his spare time, Tom can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NBA