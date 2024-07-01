Jayson Tatum, Celtics Agree to Record-Breaking Contract Extension, per Report
Two weeks after securing the 18th championship in Boston Celtics history, star forward Jayson Tatum has reportedly inked a historic deal.
TNT's Chris Haynes reported Monday that Tatum and the Celtics agreed to a five-year supermax contract extension worth $315 million—the largest contract in NBA history.
It appears the Celtics will have handed out the two biggest contracts in NBA history—Tatum's $315 million bag and the five-year, $304 million supermax deal they gave Jaylen Brown last summer.
Tatum had just completed the third year of his five-year, $163 million extension he signed with Boston in 2020. He now appears to be under contract with the Celtics through the 2029-30 season.
In that season, he is set to earn $71 million—the first instance in history of an NBA player earning over $70 million in salary in a season.
Over seven years in Boston, Tatum has earned five All-Star appearances and four All-NBA nods. He averaged 26.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season while guiding the Celtics to the NBA's best record at 64–18, and eventually, the franchise's first championship since 2008.