Jayson Tatum Joins Larry Bird With Impressive Celtics History After Big Season
Jayson Tatum joined some pretty elite company in Boston Celtics history following the end of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on Sunday.
Tatum became just the second Celtics player after Larry Bird (a three-time champion and three-time NBA MVP, to name a couple accomplishments) to lead the team in total points, rebounds, assists and steals in multiple seasons.
The six-time All-Star finished his season with 1,932 points, 623 rebounds, 431 assists and 76 steals. He scored over 500 more points than Jaylen Brown, who placed second on the team for points, and he had nearly 300 more rebounds than Al Horford, who sat next on the list. Needless to say, Tatum dominated on the Celtics this season.
The other season in which Tatum accomplished this feat was during the 2020-21 season when he led in all four categories. It's taken some time for Tatum to join Bird in the exclusive club, but he did it this season.
The Celtics will began their chase for a repeat NBA title on Sunday, April 20 in the first round of the playoffs. Can Tatum add more history to his resume?