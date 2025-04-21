Jayson Tatum’s Mom Had the Perfect Post-Game Response After Hard Foul
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics got off to a strong start in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, leaving with a comfortable 103–86 win.
While the win was comfortable, Tatum certainly wasn’t, particularly after one hard foul he took early in the fourth quarter after being met mid-air by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr. The collision sent Tatum to the ground, landing with some weight on his wrist.
Caldwell-Pope was assessed a flagrant foul after a review.
After the game, Tatum’s mom Brandy Cole met him in the tunnel en route to the locker room, and gave him some words of true mom wisdom.
“You want me to go to the Orlando locker room?” she asked Tatum.
Given we haven’t gotten any news out of the Magic locker room, it appears Orlando has escaped such a terrifying fate, but it’s good to know that Tatum’s mom was ready to step to whomever if necessary.
Speaking with media after the game, Tatum said that his wrist was “alright,” and that he had received an X-ray that came back negative.