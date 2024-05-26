Jayson Tatum Says Jrue Holiday Played Through Illness in Celtics' Game 3 Win
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday played the role of a hero for his team during a 114—111 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night, as his late steal sealed the Celtics' victory.
With 3.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Celtics leading by one point, Holiday swiped a steal from Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, was fouled and then made both free throws to effectively win the game for Boston.
Hours before Holiday became a hero, he was so sick that he missed the team's morning shootaround, as Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters in a postgame interview when asked about Holiday's steal.
"Man, I'm glad we got him," Tatum said. "Jrue's a hell of a competitor. Obviously, he's won a championship. He was feeling sick this morning, he wasn't even able to come to shootaround, so for him to come out here and put it all on the line for us and come up with a big play to win the game... we've got a hell of a team."
Holiday was listed as questionable for Game 3 due to a non-COVID illness, but Tatum's mention of his teammate's sickness was the first time it was discussed in detail—and made it seem like the illness was enough of a factor that it could have kept Holiday from playing.
The operative word there is 'could', because Holiday spoke to reporters after the game and said he "wasn't going to miss this game."
"Yeah, I didn't feel too well," Holiday said. "But I guess I just figured if I got a good day's rest or tried to sleep through it, that would help me for tonight. But it's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, I wasn't going to miss this game."
Holiday tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 38 minutes. The Celtics, with a 3-0 series lead, will have a chance to clinch a berth in the NBA Finals in Game 4 against the Pacers, which tips off 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.