Jayson Tatum Shocked to Learn Celtics Owner Plans to Sell Stake in Team

Tatum doesn't want the Celtics' new owner to change anything.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) walks off the court with the trophy as he celebrates winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In the wake of winning their 18th NBA championship, the Boston Celtics are potentially facing some serious changes. Jayson Tatum was among those surprised to learn owner Wyc Grousbeck plans to sell his stake in the team.

During his JT Elite camp in Las Vegas, Tatum told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that he was "shocked" Grousbeck intended to sell. He added that he, "Hopes the foundation and structure doesn't change ... what we built what we have, it's a great thing. I don't want thinks to change."

Tatum and the Celtics were the NBA's best team all season, then were barely tested in the postseason before beating the Dallas Mavericks 4–1 in the NBA Finals. It appears most of the roster will be back to defend the title next season.

For his part, Tatum agreed to a five-year, $314 million extension to become the highest-paid player in NBA history. Point guard Derrick White also re-signed, agreeing to a four-year, $126 million contract. That leaves Tatum, White, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis all under contract through the 2026-27 season.

The new owner of the Celtics will inherit an incredible situation moving forward. Tatum doesn't want whoever that is to change anything.

