Jazz Coach Told Refs to ‘Get the F Out of Here, Bro’ After Technical on Ballboys
The Jazz beat the Suns, 150-147, in double-overtime on Sunday night in Utah. Lauri Markkanen scored 47 points while Keyonte George hit the game-winner in the final seconds of the second extra period.
The game might not have made it to overtime in the first place if it hadn't been for a questionable call midway through the fourth quarter. With Chicago trailing by three with 5:42 remaining in regulation, Kevin Huerter was fouled near half-court. Huerter lost his balance, fell down and slid out of bounds.
Two Utah ballboys then ran out to wipe up the floor where the Huerter had fallen. Referee Marc Davis didn't like how quickly they were working and blew his whistle to call a delay of game. Since it was the Jazz's second delay of game, the Bulls got a technical free throw.
Jazz coach Will Hardy was understandably furious.
"Get the f--- out of here," said Hardy. "Get the f--- out of here. The ballboy wiping up sweat just got a delay of game? That's f---ing bull---." Here's the uncensored version:
It's unclear if that's a referee shouting, "Yup!" in response to his questions, but it seemed like the type of response a coach might hear while telling officials to "get the f--- out of here."
The most damning part of the replay is that you can see Josh Giddy checking in while the ballboys were trying to clean the floor. Davis blew his whistle before Giddy could even get on the floor.
It was like Davis felt trapped or surrounded by too many people and blew his whistle out of self-preservation without any regard for what was actually happening around him. The fact that this happened in the fourth quarter of a one-possession game just makes it look inexcusable.