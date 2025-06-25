Jazz Forward John Collins Exercises Player Option for 2025-26 Season
After a big year on the Utah Jazz, forward John Collins decided to exercise his $26.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.
Collins is seen as a likely trade candidate during the offseason—and possibly as early as Wednesday night's first round of the NBA draft. Now that he's accepted his player option, he becomes an available player in any trades the Jazz are looking to swing.
Collins is coming off a strong season, his second with the Jazz, as he averaged 19 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He started in 31 of 40 game appearances during the team's rough 17-65 season. An ankle injury limited his season in the final weeks.
We'll see which teams draw interest in Collins as he enters the ninth year of his career.