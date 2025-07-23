Jeff Teague Makes Key Clarification to Podcast Comments About LeBron James
Former NBA guard Jeff Teague raised eyebrows with his comments on the latest episode of his podcast, Club 520, on Wednesday.
During the conversation, Teague and his co-hosts were discussing LeBron James's dominance and were debating which version or era of James was the greatest. Teague made clear that he thought James was at his most dominant when he was with the Miami Heat, and even wildly asserted that the superstar forward was taking steroids.
"He was on steroids. He had to sit out, he was on steroids for real. Legit, he was on steroids. Allegedly," said Teague. "They started testing for HGH and... he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out for like three weeks and came back skinny."
Rather unsurprisingly, the allegation of James using performance-enhancing drugs quickly went viral on social media, prompting Teague to clear the air a few hours later, claiming his comments were made in jest.
Teague posted an Instagram story in which he wrote, "Y'all weird I was joking about [LeBron] he was just that dominant chill."
Clearly not intending for his initial remarks to be taken to heart, Teague walked them back and clarified that they were not meant to be taken seriously.